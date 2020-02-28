Positive Vibration Festival of Reggae announces more big names to its 2020 lineup

Following the first wave of artist announcements last November, the UK’s award-winning reggae festival, Positive Vibration, has added even more big names to its already huge line-up.

After a one year hiatus, Positive Vibration is returns 2020 bigger and better than ever before. Taking place over the 12 & 13 June across the Baltic Triangle, the festival will also feature performances from a stellar line-up of the world’s most important and vital reggae artists including Gentlemen’s Dub Club, The Twinkle Brothers, Zion Train, Ruts DC, Mellow Mood, Gaudi (performing with African Head Charge), Soom T, Skarra Mucci, The Nextmen ft. Gardna, O.B.F ft. Sr. Wilson, Kioko, Oxman, Adam Prescott, Sister Aisha + Ponchita Peligros (performing with Mad Professor) & Rubber Dub.

Deep breath …

Hollie Cook & General Roots, General Levy & Joe Ariwa, Mad Professor, Tippa Irie, Horseman, The Upper Cut Band, Mungo’s Hi Fi ft. Charlie P, Neville Staple Band, Don Letts, African Head Charge, DJ Vadim & Jman, Kiko Bun, Sinai Sound System and Levi Tafari.

This is one of the best festival’s in Liverpool’s cultural calendar and it’s amazing to see how much it has grown and how globally important it has become to the reggae culture scene. Founded right here in the Baltic Triangle by Rory Taylor, Positive Vibration has been celebrated for its unique programme of reggae music, spoken word, art, food and much more.

Family Friendly

Over the festival weekend, there will be a plethora of activities + workshops for all the family, including dub poetry classes with Levi Tafari & Curtis Watt, arts & crafts with Square Pegs, screen-printing with The Paper Moon, Capoeira classes with Capoeira For All, live performances from Staged Kaos, face painting, a soft play area, plus loads more. Children and young people are welcome to the festival on both days, with those under 12 years old being granted free entry.

There’s also the Jamdown Market which will include a host of traders offering a diverse selection of food, drink, records, clothes, arts & crafts, jewellery, health and well-being products and services. If you would like to trade at this year’s festival, please contact info@posvibefest.com

Art of Reggae Exhibition

A highlight of the festival, this incredible exhibition, which supports the Alpha Boys School in Jamaica, will showcase 100 reggae-inspired posters, designed by illustrators and artists from over 40 countries. All of which can be bid on via silent auction.

The launch of the exhibition will take place at Kuumba Imani Millennium Centre on Thursday 28 May. Taking place between 7pm-11pm, there will be music, food and performance in addition to the fantastic artwork. Entry is free, but please confirm your attendance by ordering a free ticket: HERE.

Reggae Q&A

The Reggae Q&A is one of the most engaging aspects of the festival. It is a panel discussion which focuses on the impact of reggae on British music, culture & society. This year’s panel will be chaired by music journalist, John Robb and will feature a plethora of other industry experts TBC.

Super Advance Weekend Tickets on sale HERE. Children under 12 go FREE on both days.